Report: Las Vegas gunman searched for hotels near Fenway Park

BOSTON (NEWS10) – According to ABC News, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock searched for hotels near Fenway Park.

ABC News reports that there is no indication that Paddock traveled to Boston despite internet search for hotels near Fenway Park.

According to the Associated Press, Paddock booked rooms overlooking two other music festivals in Las Vegas and Chicago prior to Sunday night’s shooting.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker says there is no threat to Massachusetts.

Law enforcement are still trying to find Paddock’s motive for the shooting.

A total of 58, excluding Paddock, were killed and nearly 500 people were injured in the shooting.

