Recipes now being accepted for the Mario Batali Home Chef Challenge

(NEWS10) – Hannaford is partnering with Chef Mario Batali on a unique recipe contest designed to celebrate home chefs and their cooking inspirations.

The Mario Batali Home Chef Challenge invites cooks to submit a favorite, original recipe along with an inspirational story explaining the significance of the recipe and how its qualities and simplicity excite others about cooking at home.

One grand prize winner will receive an all-expenses paid trip for two to New York City to meet Mario on the set of ABC’s The Chew and dinner at one of Mario’s acclaimed restaurants.

For details on how to enter the contest, visit www.Hannaford.com/HomeChefChallenge.

Submissions begin October 1 and will be accepted through October 31.