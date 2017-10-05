Police: Infant suffers skull fracture after being struck in the head

By Published: Updated:

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Gloversville Police Department arrested a man they say assaulted a child last week.

Marcus Ralbovsky, 29, is accused of striking a male infant in the head, causing a skull fracture. The child is currently hospitalized at Albany Medical Center.

Police and the Fulton County Department of Child Protective Services began an investigation after someone left a tip on the New York State Child Abuse Hotline.

Police say the child sustained the fractured skull during a domestic incident on September 27 and that both parties failed to the report the injury.

Ralbovsky was charged with second-degree assault. He was arraigned and remanded to Fulton County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.

