NYSP helping with Puerto Rico humanitarian effort

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police troopers and National Guardsman are on the ground in Puerto Rico doing what they can to help in the relief effort.

Troopers and Guardsmen helped drop off much needed supplies.

They also visited kids and infants at the hospital to hand out clothing and gifts.

New York State Police helping in Puerto Rico

