NY State of Health enrollment tops 4M

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Department of Health announced that the state’s marketplace has more than 4 million people sign up for health coverage.

The department says it is ready for its fifth open enrollment period which begins on November 1, 2017. The deadline has been extended to January 31, 2018, which is beyond the federal deadline of December 15, 2017.

“Today, more than 4 million New Yorkers have enrolled in quality, affordable health insurance coverage through NY State of Health. As we enter our fifth open enrollment period, New York is more committed than ever to ensuring that core protections of the Affordable Care Act remain intact.” said NY State of Health Executive Director, Donna Frescatore. “Despite the ongoing debate in Washington over the future of the Affordable Care Act, New York’s Marketplace remains open and strong as ever.”

The breakdown of enrollment as of (October 4, 2017) is as follows:

Total cumulative enrollment: 4,094,398

Total Medicaid enrollment: 2,837,735

Total Non-Medicaid enrollment: 1,256,663

Qualified Health Plan: 227,796

Essential Plan: 682,800

For information on enrollment eligibility or to enroll in a health plan, visit nystateofhealth.ny.gov, call the Customer Service Center at 1-855-355-5777, or contact an enrollment assistor.