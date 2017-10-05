New TSA procedures to be phased in at Albany International Airport

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Airports across the country are cracking down on checkpoint procedures, including Albany International Airport.

These new procedures were announced earlier this year, but starting Thursday they’ll actually be phased in.

NEWS10 ABC expects to learn more at a press conference to be held Thursday morning, but what is known so far is that this will require all personal electronic devices larger than a cell phone to be placed separately in bins for x-ray screening.

For example tablets, e-readers, or handheld game consoles.

Nothing can be on top of the device or under it, similar to how laptops have been screened for years now.

It’s a simple step, but it helps the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers get a more precise x-ray image.

In order to avoid delays and longer lines, travelers are encouraged to organize and unclutter their carry-on bags ahead of time.

TSA says their measures to enhance security are put in place to stay one step ahead of the evolving terror threats.

The announcement by TSA officials is scheduled for later Thursday morning.

NEWS10 ABC will provide more details when available.