ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man arrested for driving drunk with two toddlers in the car has been sentenced to four months behind bars.

Issiah Cain, 23, admitted to drinking half a bottle of liquor when he was stopped by New York State Police troopers on I-90 in June.

He pleaded guilty to a felony DWI under Leandra’s Law because there was a one and two-year-old in the car at the time.

He will also serve five years probation once he is released.