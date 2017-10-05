$44M in grants announced for Capital Region water infrastructure improvements

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced $44 million for Capital Region water infrastructure improvements in the Capital Region.
The grants are part of a $225 million statewide investment funded through the state’s Infrastructure Improvement Act.
“This unprecedented investment continues New York’s commitment to helping municipalities develop the necessary infrastructure to protect our water resources,” Gov. Cuomo said. “These investments are crucial to supporting the health and safety of our communities, and help lay the foundation for future growth and prosperity in every corner of this great state.”
The Capital Region municipalities receiving grants are:
|WIIA/IMG Grant*
|Awardee
|County
|Estimated Project Cost
|Estimated Grant Award
|CWIIA
|Albany MWFA
|Albany
|$22,055,000
|$989,177
|IMG
|Albany MWFA
|Albany
|$45,000,000
|$10,000,000
|CWIIA
|Albany MWFA
|Albany
|$5,693,294
|$1,423,324
|DWIIA
|Albany MWFA
|Albany
|$1,600,000
|$960,000
|DWIIA
|Albany MWFA
|Albany
|$2,115,350
|$1,269,210
|DWIIA
|Albany MWFA
|Albany
|$2,615,650
|$770,790
|DWIIA
|Bethlehem, Town of
|Albany
|$15,332,000
|$3,000,000
|CWIIA
|Castleton-On-Hudson, Village of
|Rensselaer
|$5,454,185
|$1,363,547
|DWIIA
|Colonie, Town of
|Albany
|$1,600,000
|$960,000
|DWIIA
|Guilderland, Town of
|Albany
|$3,954,771
|$2,372,863
|CWIIA
|Hague, Town of
|Warren
|$394,250
|$98,563
|CWIIA
|Hoosick Falls, Village of
|Rensselaer
|$3,792,350
|$948,088
|CWIIA
|Lake George, Village of
|Warren
|$17,095,691
|$4,273,923
|CWIIA
|New Baltimore, Town of
|Greene
|$2,610,000
|$652,500
|CWIIA
|Rensselaer Co Sewer District
|Rensselaer
|$3,361,248
|$840,312
|CWIIA
|Rensselaer, City of
|Rensselaer
|$2,647,785
|$661,947
|DWIIA
|Rotterdam, Town of
|Schenectady
|$5,100,000
|$3,000,000
|DWIIA
|Round Lake, Village of
|Saratoga
|$1,185,000
|$711,000
|DWIIA
|Saratoga County Water Authority
|Saratoga
|$7,665,000
|$3,000,000
|DWIIA
|Schaghticoke, Village of
|Rensselaer
|$3,458,438
|$690,038
|CWIIA
|Scotia, Village of
|Schenectady
|$1,700,000
|$425,000
|CWIIA
|Washington County SD #2
|Washington
|$14,800,000
|$3,700,000
|CWIIA
|Washington County SD #2
|Washington
|$3,903,689
|$975,923
|DWIIA
|Waterford, Town of
|Saratoga
|$1,322,500
|$793,500
|TOTAL:
|$174,456,201
|$43,879,705
|*DWIIA or CWIIA denotes a Drinking Water or Clean Water WIIA Grant
Specific project information as well as an interactive map showing these projects may be found here.