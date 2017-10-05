$44M in grants announced for Capital Region water infrastructure improvements

Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced $44 million for Capital Region water infrastructure improvements in the Capital Region.

The grants are part of a $225 million statewide investment funded through the state’s Infrastructure Improvement Act.

“This unprecedented investment continues New York’s commitment to helping municipalities develop the necessary infrastructure to protect our water resources,” Gov. Cuomo said. “These investments are crucial to supporting the health and safety of our communities, and help lay the foundation for future growth and prosperity in every corner of this great state.”

The Capital Region municipalities receiving grants are:

WIIA/IMG Grant* Awardee County Estimated Project Cost Estimated Grant Award
CWIIA Albany MWFA Albany $22,055,000 $989,177
IMG Albany MWFA Albany $45,000,000 $10,000,000
CWIIA Albany MWFA Albany $5,693,294 $1,423,324
DWIIA Albany MWFA Albany $1,600,000 $960,000
DWIIA Albany MWFA Albany $2,115,350 $1,269,210
DWIIA Albany MWFA Albany $2,615,650 $770,790
DWIIA Bethlehem, Town of Albany $15,332,000 $3,000,000
CWIIA Castleton-On-Hudson, Village of Rensselaer $5,454,185 $1,363,547
DWIIA Colonie, Town of Albany $1,600,000 $960,000
DWIIA Guilderland, Town of Albany $3,954,771 $2,372,863
CWIIA Hague, Town of Warren $394,250 $98,563
CWIIA Hoosick Falls, Village of Rensselaer $3,792,350 $948,088
CWIIA Lake George, Village of Warren $17,095,691 $4,273,923
CWIIA New Baltimore, Town of Greene $2,610,000 $652,500
CWIIA Rensselaer Co Sewer District Rensselaer $3,361,248 $840,312
CWIIA Rensselaer, City of Rensselaer $2,647,785 $661,947
DWIIA Rotterdam, Town of Schenectady $5,100,000 $3,000,000
DWIIA Round Lake, Village of Saratoga $1,185,000 $711,000
DWIIA Saratoga County Water Authority Saratoga $7,665,000 $3,000,000
DWIIA Schaghticoke, Village of Rensselaer $3,458,438 $690,038
CWIIA Scotia, Village of Schenectady $1,700,000 $425,000
CWIIA Washington County SD #2 Washington $14,800,000 $3,700,000
CWIIA Washington County SD #2 Washington $3,903,689 $975,923
DWIIA Waterford, Town of Saratoga $1,322,500 $793,500
TOTAL: $174,456,201 $43,879,705
*DWIIA or CWIIA denotes a Drinking Water or Clean Water WIIA Grant

Specific project information as well as an interactive map showing these projects may be found here.

