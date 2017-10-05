$44M in grants announced for Capital Region water infrastructure improvements

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced $44 million for Capital Region water infrastructure improvements in the Capital Region.

The grants are part of a $225 million statewide investment funded through the state’s Infrastructure Improvement Act.

“This unprecedented investment continues New York’s commitment to helping municipalities develop the necessary infrastructure to protect our water resources,” Gov. Cuomo said. “These investments are crucial to supporting the health and safety of our communities, and help lay the foundation for future growth and prosperity in every corner of this great state.”

The Capital Region municipalities receiving grants are:

WIIA/IMG Grant* Awardee County Estimated Project Cost Estimated Grant Award CWIIA Albany MWFA Albany $22,055,000 $989,177 IMG Albany MWFA Albany $45,000,000 $10,000,000 CWIIA Albany MWFA Albany $5,693,294 $1,423,324 DWIIA Albany MWFA Albany $1,600,000 $960,000 DWIIA Albany MWFA Albany $2,115,350 $1,269,210 DWIIA Albany MWFA Albany $2,615,650 $770,790 DWIIA Bethlehem, Town of Albany $15,332,000 $3,000,000 CWIIA Castleton-On-Hudson, Village of Rensselaer $5,454,185 $1,363,547 DWIIA Colonie, Town of Albany $1,600,000 $960,000 DWIIA Guilderland, Town of Albany $3,954,771 $2,372,863 CWIIA Hague, Town of Warren $394,250 $98,563 CWIIA Hoosick Falls, Village of Rensselaer $3,792,350 $948,088 CWIIA Lake George, Village of Warren $17,095,691 $4,273,923 CWIIA New Baltimore, Town of Greene $2,610,000 $652,500 CWIIA Rensselaer Co Sewer District Rensselaer $3,361,248 $840,312 CWIIA Rensselaer, City of Rensselaer $2,647,785 $661,947 DWIIA Rotterdam, Town of Schenectady $5,100,000 $3,000,000 DWIIA Round Lake, Village of Saratoga $1,185,000 $711,000 DWIIA Saratoga County Water Authority Saratoga $7,665,000 $3,000,000 DWIIA Schaghticoke, Village of Rensselaer $3,458,438 $690,038 CWIIA Scotia, Village of Schenectady $1,700,000 $425,000 CWIIA Washington County SD #2 Washington $14,800,000 $3,700,000 CWIIA Washington County SD #2 Washington $3,903,689 $975,923 DWIIA Waterford, Town of Saratoga $1,322,500 $793,500 TOTAL: $174,456,201 $43,879,705 *DWIIA or CWIIA denotes a Drinking Water or Clean Water WIIA Grant

Specific project information as well as an interactive map showing these projects may be found here.