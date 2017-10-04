WALDO program held at Hoosick Falls high school

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local students will experience what it’s like to take a walk in someone else’s shoes, or to take a ride in someone’s wheelchair.

They’ll learn what it’s like to live with a disability and the everyday challenges it can present at Hoosick Falls High School on Wednesday.

WALDO, stands for “We All Learn Differently Olympics”

The hands on program allows students in grades K-12 to get a better understanding of some of the disabilities that their classmates could potentially face on a daily basis.

Lisa Ferraninnini is a physical education teacher at Hoosick Falls, but she’s also certified in social/emotional character development.

Ferraninnini is a leader in this program at Hoosick Falls High School.

The event also empowers those with disabilities, because it gives them an opportunity to explain their situation and answer any questions their classmates may have.