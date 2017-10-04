Student suspended after gun found at Ballston Spa High School

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Ballston Spa School District will meet with law enforcement to go over how a recent lockdown was handled.

Meanwhile, 4 teens were arrested, accused of making a threat against their high school after an inoperable weapon was found in a locker.

NEWS10 ABC spoke with many parents on Tuesday who were outraged that they didn’t receive any notice of what was going on.

Many signed up for text or email alerts, but say they didn’t get any word from the district regarding the lockdown Tuesday morning.

Edwin Martin, Coordinator of Facilities and Security, says there will likely be no changes to protocol. During a lockdown, staff members who would be the ones to send out the alerts are instructed to protect themselves and stay in place. He also said they don’t want parents to become unintended targets.

“As a parent your natural instinct to be with your child. You know this could have been a bad event and the last thing you want to do is out then in harm’s way,” Martin said.

Martin says the alleged threat originated in an Instagram video.

NEWS10 ABC’S Anya Tucker spoke off-camera with the grandfather of one of the arrested students.

His grandson lives with him and says his grandson has been suspended and they are working hard to give him the help he needs.