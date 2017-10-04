State urging New Yorkers to register as organ donors

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday is Organ Donor Enrollment Day and the state is reminding you that you can save a life.

Activities are taking place across the state and it’s never too late to register.

You can sign up through the Department of Health, the Department of Motor Vehicles, the State Board of Elections, or when applying for a New York City ID card.

Earlier this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new legislation that makes 16 and 17 year olds eligible to register to be organ, eye, and tissue donors.

Learn more on how you can register to be an organ donor.