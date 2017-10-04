Police search for suspect after Albany store robbed at gunpoint

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the person who robbed a convenience store Wednesday morning.

The incident was caught on a surveillance camera. It shows someone holding the store clerk at gunpoint.

Yosef Abuzaid felt his life was at risk. Around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, a man wearing a red hoodie and a bandana on his face walked into K&S Deli and Grocery on Second Avenue and demanded money. He also pointed a gun at Abuzaid.

“He showed me the gun,” Abuzaid recalled. “He started to ask me to give all the money or I’m gonna shoot you.”

Abuzaid felt he didn’t have a choice but to hand over the money. But the man told him it wasn’t enough.

“He kept yelling at me, ‘Give me all the money or I’m gonna shoot you. I don’t play,’” Abuzaid said.

Abuzaid gave more, and the man fled. During the encounter, a customer was grabbing a cup of coffee and neglecting to help.

“Right now, it’s just an ongoing investigation,” Albany Officer Steve Smith said.

Smith said police are doing what they can to find who’s responsible.

“We’re gonna canvas the area, not only for people who saw or heard anything, but we’re gonna canvas that area for any type of video surveillance,” he said.

While Abuzaid doesn’t understand why there was a robbery in his store, he hopes police catch the man soon.

“Why he do that?” he said. “For what? $20, $50, $100? He risk his life for $150? It’s nothing.”

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information is asked to call police at (518) 462-8039.