Nurses on strike at Berkshire Medical locked out of hospital

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Nurses were hoping to return to work after a one-day strike, but they were told by the hospital they were being locked out.

Nurses at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield said they will continue to protest for as long as it takes. Replacement nurses were brought into the hospital to work through Sunday when the hospital will let the nurses on strike back inside.

In the meantime, the nurses said they will continue to fight for change.

“I think it’s unfair,” registered nurse Amber Van Bramer said. “I don’t think we needed to get to this point.”

Van Bramer and several other nurses were ready to get back to work on Wednesday after a one-day strike, but they were stopped at the door by administration.

“Today was my scheduled day,” she said. “I was prepared and dressed to go to work. And they stopped us at the tree.”

“It hurts because this is our family,” registered nurse Vicky Morris said.

Morris has been a nurse at BMC for 10 years. She said the nurses simply want fair contracts and more staffing. Patricia Zuccaro agrees.

“Patients are not getting the care that they need,” she said.

Zuccaro has worked at the hospital for 16 years. After being denied entry on Wednesday, she and her fellow nurses will continue to protest.

“I’m hoping that maybe this here – this strike and lockout – will open the eyes of administration,” she said.

The hospital said its focus is entirely on keeping the patients taken care of, which is why replacement nurses were brought in. No matter what, the nurses on strike said they won’t lose faith.

“I’m a nurse, so I always have optimism,” Van Bramer said.

“I love what I do, and I’m not going to stop doing what I do,” Morris said.

In addition to the protest in Pittsfield, there will also be a rally Thursday evening in North Adams.