‘Monopoly Man sits behind former Equifax CEO at hearing

By Published: Updated:
Amanda Werner dressed up as the Monopoly Man and sat directly behind former Equifax CEO Richard Smith as he testified before the Senate Banking Committee. (CNN)

WASHINGTON (CNN) – A guy dressed up like the Monopoly man character photo-bombed the Senate Banking Committee’s hearing on Equifax.

He was right behind former Equifax CEO Richard Smith who is testifying about the company’s massive security breach.

The non-profit groups, Public Citizen and Americans for Financial Reform, say they organized Monopoly man’s appearance.

The campaign manager explained, saying the Equifax and Wells Fargo use a forced arbitration clause as a “get out of jail free” card to ensure consumers can’t hold them accountable in court.

Smith will also testify later at a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy.

On Thursday, he will appear before the house financial services committee.

No word on if “Monopoly man” plans to attend as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s