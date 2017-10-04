‘Monopoly Man sits behind former Equifax CEO at hearing

WASHINGTON (CNN) – A guy dressed up like the Monopoly man character photo-bombed the Senate Banking Committee’s hearing on Equifax.

He was right behind former Equifax CEO Richard Smith who is testifying about the company’s massive security breach.

The non-profit groups, Public Citizen and Americans for Financial Reform, say they organized Monopoly man’s appearance.

The campaign manager explained, saying the Equifax and Wells Fargo use a forced arbitration clause as a “get out of jail free” card to ensure consumers can’t hold them accountable in court.

Smith will also testify later at a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy.

On Thursday, he will appear before the house financial services committee.

No word on if “Monopoly man” plans to attend as well.