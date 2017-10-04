Building back a home after Tropical Storm Irene

STUYVESANT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Six years after Tropical Storm Irene devastated so many in the Capital Region, one man is finally able to move back into his home.

Curt Rosen says the process was long and sometimes frustrating, but well worth it

“I got hit by Irene and then a year later after I got fixed up, I got hit by Sandy.”

Two major hurricanes flooded Rosen’s home Irene hit.

He contacted the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help with the repairs.

He says they responded quickly back then and the recovery process happened within weeks, but when Hurricane Sandy hit just one year later, the damage was doubly devastating.

Rosen had to get his house lifted this time, so he turned to FEMA for help once more.

“There’s a program called New York Rising that Governor Andrew Cuomo started and they handle all of the funds that FEMA provides and you go through them and that’s a lot of the red tape.”

That red tape displaced Rosen for five years.

The worst thing was the paperwork. After finally getting approved, getting the plans, getting the permits, I had to hire a house lifter,” Rosen said. “The lifting process costs around $30,000.”

FEMA will cover that cost, so why the long wait? The governor’s office says a delay in sending engineering plans made the process move slower, but the check will be with Rosen in just a few weeks.