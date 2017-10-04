10/4 Pet Connection: Rock

Rock is a sweet, loveable ham who is a young Rottweiler mix. Rock is looking for his new loving home so he can receive all the love and fun times he deserves.

He came in with another dog who since has been adopted and he is doing great with his play group canine buddies but we do not know how he would do with cats. Due to his playful side, we suggest he does not get adopted with pre-teen children.

Rock was surrendered by his owner on 9/1/2017 because she was moving and could not take him or his sister. Since he came into to shelter, Rock’s sister was adopted.

If you would like to meet this handsome playful guy, please stop and meet him.

Rock is neutered, vaccinated, 4-way tested negative, microchipped and DEFINITELY ready to be adopted by a awesome family who is ready to have some fun.

Animal Protective Foundation 518-374-3944