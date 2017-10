Pittsfield, Mass (NEWS10) — A 22-year-old woman was shot and killed in Pittsfield Monday night, Police say.

Pittsfield Police say the woman was shot and killed on Dewey Avenue Monday. Police do not believe the shooting was a domestic incident.

#BREAKING #HOMICIDE Pittsfield PD confirm that a 22 y/o woman was shot and killed Monday night on Dewey Ave. So far no arrests #WakeUpWith10 — Samantha DiMascio (@SamanthaOn10) October 3, 2017

So far, no arrests have been made related to the shooting.

NEWS10 ABC will continue to update this story with the latest information.