Playtex recalls children’s plates, bowls due to choking hazard

WASHINGTON (WROC-TV) – Playtex has issued a recall on some of their children’s products due to the potential risk of choking.

The recall covers Playtex Plates and Bowls with printed graphics. The plates and bowls have been sold in a variety of designs from 2009 to 2017 with prints including cars, giraffes, superheroes and more.

The risk comes if a clear plastic layer over a graphic’s bubble could peel away from the surface.

Playtex has received 372 reports of the clear plastic layer over the graphics bubbling or peeling. The firm has received 11 reports of pieces of the detached clear plastic found in children’s mouths, including four reports of choking on a piece of the clear plastic layer.

Consumers should immediately stop using the products and contact Playtex at 888-220-2075 for a full refund.