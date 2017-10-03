NYSP hold campus sexual assault seminar

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police hosted a campus sexual assault seminar with almost three hundred people from campus safety, staff, victim advocates and even prosecutors on Tuesday.

In 2015, Governor Andrew Cuomo passed the “Enough is Enough” legislation which prompting the New York State Police to create the Campus Sexual Assault Victims Unit.

“The Campus Sexual Assault Victims Unit consists of 12 senior investigators located regionally across the state,” New York State Police Sexual Assault Victims Unit Technical Lt. Gary Kelly said.

The goal of this unit is to act as a liaison between the New York State Police and college campuses. They are another resource students can use if they do not want to go to campus police or local police.

“Know that they’re going to be dealing with a police officer who’s been trained and really understands the traumatic nature of dealing and assisting a victim,” Dennis Dougherty, Senior Investigator with the New York State Police Sexual Assault Victims Unit, said.

Dougherty leads an investigation team on college campuses throughout the Syracuse/Utica area.

“Truly we are here to help and break down some of those barriers that exist that historically have prevented victims of sexual assault from reporting.”

Sexual assault on campuses is one of the most unreported crimes throughout the country. Since the unit was formed a year and a half ago, they have responded to 150 sexual assault cases on campus and made 28 arrests.

“All the work that is being done by our unit and all the other stakeholders and partners we have collaborated with is making a difference. We are seeing reporting numbers go up,” Kelly said.

Besides just the response side, the three-day training seminar also focused on how to be proactive in protecting students from sexual assault.

“We can educate people about that and we can educate people about how they might step in when they see certain things,” David Lisak, a forensic consultant, said.

This is the second annual New York campus sexual assault seminar.