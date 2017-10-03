Marine steals truck to save lives following Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (ABC NEWS) – A San Diego Marine is being credited with saving dozens of lives.

He ran towards the gunfire and risked his life to rescue concertgoers from a gunman spraying them with bullets.

The concert in full swing when Taylor Winston took a video of the stage and the crowds then the music was suddenly interrupted by gunfire.

“It sounded like fireworks, but it sounded odd to me. When the lights went out and Jason Aldean backed away, then I knew things were going down for reals.”

Winston found a truck with keys inside. He didn’t drive away and instead ran back to help.

“We went back into the gunfire and started looking for priority victims, people with the most serious injuries to get to the hospital. We were looking back and people were going down everywhere, it was pretty bad.”

After he took them to the hospital, he went back again and loaded up a second group of injured. By the third trip, he says emergency crews were on scene helping.

“It’s just such an evil act. There’s a lot of unsung heroes that day that stood up and helped people.”

Winston doesn’t consider himself a hero. Of course, the people he helped and loaded into that truck would say otherwise.

He saved about 30 people.