Man with local ties saves girl during Las Vegas concert shooting

LAS VEGAS (NEWS10) – One of the many heroes who helped the people injured in Las Vegas has ties to the Capital Region.

Ryan Guay lives in Las Vegas but his family is from Pittsfield.

His uncle Larry was a beloved member of the community and was known as Larry the Weatherman. He was an honorary police office and died of leukemia last January.

Guay was at the concert when the gunfire broke out. He says he helped a girl nearby after noticing that she was hit.

In a statement, he says

“We tried to stop the bleeding as much as we could there before we carried her over a wall, put her in the bed of my truck, and rushed her to the nearest hospital.”

He added that they were lucky to get out alive and praised the Las Vegas community for coming together at a time like this.

