SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A jury has found an Albany man guilty of a horrific rape that happened back in December 2016.

Ismael Walker, 43, attacked the woman inside her Schenectady apartment, forced her into a trash room, and raped her.

A neighbor called 911 and Walker was arrested.

The woman was badly injured but survived.

Walker faces up to 32 years behind the bars when he’s sentenced. He will also have to register as a sex offender.