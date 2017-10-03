Driver charged in fatal crash

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say was involved in a crash that claimed the life of a 16-year-old in August.

Police say 18-year-old Christopher Miranda’s blood alcohol content was 0.12 percent shortly after the crash.

The crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on August 31. Zachery Brown was killed in the crash and a 14-year-old was seriously injured.

According to police, excessive speed was also a factor in the crash.

Miranda was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, first-degree vehicular assault, aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated.

Miranda received minor injuries in the crash.

He was arraigned and remanded to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail/$40,000 bond.