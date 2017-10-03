A glimpse inside the Las Vegas shooter’s hotel room

LAS VEGAS (ABC NEWS) – As the nation mourns the deaths of nearly 60 people gunned down in what has become the worst mass shooting in American history, investigators are piecing together information about what may have sparked the rampage.

There are still so many questions around how and why this shooting happened. We’re learning about those 59 victims and the more than 500 others injured, as we get a first glimpse inside the shooter’s hotel room.

In the midst of chaos, there are stories of heroism and survival.

“We went back into the gunfire and started looking for priority victims, people with the most serious injuries to get to the hospital,” Taylor Winston, a concertgoer, said.

On Tuesday, many of the more than 500 people injured are now reliving the terrifying moment when police say 64-year-old Stephen Paddock sent a barrage of bullets into a crowd of 22,000 concertgoers.

“When I was running and holding him and looking behind him, there were bodies like everywhere,” Mykenzie Lane, a victim, said.

In Las Vegas, the grieving continues.

Vigils are being held across the city for the dozens of people killed in the rampage.

“He went to combat and came back without being injured and he goes to a concert and dies,” Debbie Allen, Christopher’s mother, said.

We’re also now getting a first glimpse inside the shooter’s Mandalay Bay hotel room.

Law enforcement and family members trying to understand what would motivate a one-time accountant, an avid gambler, with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

“Steve had nothing to do with any political organization, religious organization, no white supremacist, nothing,” Eric Paddock, the shooter’s brother, said.

Investigators say there were more than 40 guns recovered; both in Paddock’s Nevada home and his Mandalay Bay hotel room and material used to make explosives were also discovered in his car.

Also in that hotel room, a computer and a source says a camera, possibly used to record the horrific shooting.

Authorities now say they are looking closely at Paddock’s finances, saying he had 200 plus reports of large financial transactions.