$1M in funding announced for grow farm-to-school programs in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced $1 million in funding is available for grow farm-to-school programs across the state.

The governor’s office says the program helps school districts connect with the state’s growers and serve more local food in schools.

Projects eligible for grant funding across New York’s school districts may include:

Employing of a local or regional farm to school coordinator;

Training programs for food service staff to increase knowledge of local procurement and preparation of locally produced food;

Purchase of equipment needed to increase capacity of school kitchen and food service staff to prepare and serve locally produced food; and

Capital improvements to support the transport and/or storage of locally produced food.

All applicants to the Farm-to-School Program must register and apply through Grants Gateway here. Proposals must be received by November 3, 2017 by 4 p.m. For more information, contact: Meg McCabe at meg.mccabe@agriculture.ny.gov.