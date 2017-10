Pee Wee: neutered male Chihuahua mix

Age: approx. 5 years old

He came from a private home. Pee Wee’s mistress had 10 dogs and asked us for help because she had too many animals. CDHA took all 10 dogs, who had been well loved and maintained.

Pee Wee is fine with other dogs and is very sweet. And as you can see-he is right at home sitting on your lap.

By the way, they have many more Chihuahua and Chihuahua/mixes right now looking for homes.

Capital District Humane Association 518 664-3450