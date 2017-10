ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local woman is accused of driving drunk with three children inside the car.

New York State Police say they stopped Kaneesha Davis, 31, on 87 in Albany.

She’s accused of driving drunk with three children inside the vehicle.

Her blood alcohol content was reportedly 0.13.

Davis was arrested for DWI under Leandra’s Law and is due back in court next week.