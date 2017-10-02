Native Vermonter dies in Las Vegas concert shooting

DORSET, Vt. (WFFF/WVNY) – According to ABC News 7, middle school teacher, Sandy Casey was killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Casey’s Facebook page says she was from Dorset, Vermont.

Sandy Casey taught at Manhattan Beach Middle School in California for the past nine years.

“She’s absolutely loved by students and colleagues alike and will be remembered for her sense of humor, her passion for her work, her devotion to her students, her commitment to continue her own learning and taking on whatever new projects came her way. She’s made a tremendous difference in the lives of our students and their families, many of whom worked with her over multiple years. Her loss will be deeply felt at MBMS and throughout the entire Manhattan Beach community,” MBUSD Superintendent Mike Matthews said Monday morning.”

According to a Facebook Post from St. Joseph’s College alumni Casey was a 2004 alum.

She was also a graduate of Burr & Burton Academy in Manchester. The school issued the following statement:

The ​ ​ Burr ​ ​ and ​ ​ Burton ​ ​ Academy ​ ​ community ​ ​ was ​ ​ devastated ​ ​ to ​ ​ learn ​ ​ that ​ ​ Sandy ​ ​ Casey, ​ ​ class ​ ​ of 2000, ​ ​ was ​ ​ one ​ ​ of ​ ​ the ​ ​ victims ​ ​ in ​ ​ the ​ ​ mass-shooting ​ ​ at ​ ​ the ​ ​ Mandalay ​ ​ Bay ​ ​ Resort ​ ​ and ​ ​ Casino ​ ​ in Las ​ ​ Vegas. ​ ​​ ​ Our ​ ​ hearts ​ ​ go ​ ​ out ​ ​ to ​ ​ Theresa ​ ​ and ​ ​ Steven ​ ​ Casey ​ ​ and ​ ​ the ​ ​ entire ​ ​ Casey ​ ​ family ​ ​ as they ​ ​ face ​ ​ the ​ ​ tragic ​ ​ loss ​ ​ of ​ ​ their ​ ​ daughter ​ ​ and ​ ​ sister. ​ ​ Sandy ​ ​ was ​ ​ an ​ ​ active ​ ​ member ​ ​ of ​ ​ the ​ ​ class of ​ ​ 2000; ​ ​ she ​ ​ was ​ ​ a ​ ​ four-year ​ ​ basketball ​ ​ player, ​ ​ a ​ ​ dancer ​ ​ and ​ ​ a ​ ​ friend ​ ​ to ​ ​ many. ​ ​ Her ​ ​ spirit ​ ​ and positive ​ ​ energy ​ ​ are ​ ​ remembered ​ ​ by ​ ​ teachers, ​ ​ coaches ​ ​ and ​ ​ staff ​ ​ members. This ​ ​ morning, ​ ​ at ​ ​ our ​ ​ weekly ​ ​ all-school ​ ​ assembly, ​ ​ we ​ ​ honored ​ ​ and ​ ​ remembered ​ ​ Sandy ​ ​ and ​ ​ all the ​ ​ victims ​ ​ of ​ ​ the ​ ​ mass ​ ​ shooting ​ ​ with ​ ​ a ​ ​ moment ​ ​ of ​ ​ silence. ​ ​​ ​ Our ​ ​ students ​ ​ see ​ ​ violent ​ ​ images and ​ ​ tragedy ​ ​ in ​ ​ the ​ ​ media ​ ​ almost ​ ​ daily. ​ ​ Today’s ​ ​ terrible ​ ​ events ​ ​ touch ​ ​ the ​ ​ BBA ​ ​ community ​ ​ in ​ ​ a personal ​ ​ way. ​ ​ They ​ ​ compel ​ ​ us ​ ​ to ​ ​ sharpen ​ ​ our ​ ​ efforts ​ ​ toward ​ ​ providing ​ ​ our ​ ​ students ​ ​ with ​ ​ the intellectual ​ ​ tools, ​ ​ compassion ​ ​ and ​ ​ commitment ​ ​ necessary ​ ​ for ​ ​ being ​ ​ leaders ​ ​ and ​ ​ citizens ​ ​ in ​ ​ our complex ​ ​ world.