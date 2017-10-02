Native Vermonter dies in Las Vegas concert shooting

DORSET, Vt. (WFFF/WVNY) – According to ABC News 7, middle school teacher, Sandy Casey was killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Casey’s Facebook page says she was from Dorset, Vermont.
Sandy Casey taught at Manhattan Beach Middle School in California for the past nine years.
“She’s absolutely loved by students and colleagues alike and will be remembered for her sense of humor, her passion for her work, her devotion to her students, her commitment to continue her own learning and taking on whatever new projects came her way. She’s made a tremendous difference in the lives of our students and their families, many of whom worked with her over multiple years. Her loss will be deeply felt at MBMS and throughout the entire Manhattan Beach community,” MBUSD Superintendent Mike Matthews said Monday morning.”
According to a Facebook Post from St. Joseph’s College alumni Casey was a 2004 alum.
She was also a graduate of Burr & Burton Academy in Manchester. The school issued the following statement:
The Burr and Burton Academy community was devastated to learn that Sandy Casey, class of 2000, was one of the victims in the mass-shooting at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Our hearts go out to Theresa and Steven Casey and the entire Casey family as they face the tragic loss of their daughter and sister. Sandy was an active member of the class of 2000; she was a four-year basketball player, a dancer and a friend to many. Her spirit and positive energy are remembered by teachers, coaches and staff members. This morning, at our weekly all-school assembly, we honored and remembered Sandy and all the victims of the mass shooting with a moment of silence. Our students see violent images and tragedy in the media almost daily. Today’s terrible events touch the BBA community in a personal way. They compel us to sharpen our efforts toward providing our students with the intellectual tools, compassion and commitment necessary for being leaders and citizens in our complex world.