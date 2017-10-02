Report accuses CarMax of selling unsafe vehicles

WISH Published:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new report accuses CarMax of selling unsafe vehicles.

The Center for Auto Safety, along with Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety Foundation and the Masspirg Education Fund, says 27 percent of vehicles for sale at eight CarMax locations contained unfixed safety defects.

Some of the vehicles had airbags that had been recalled and faculty ignition switches as well.

CarMax is the largest used car dealer in the U.S.

For more on this story and other stories making headlines in the business world, click on the video.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s