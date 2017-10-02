Police: Bricks thrown through window in Hudson

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Police say an unknown assailant, who threw bricks through windows, may have targeted the wrong address.

Three windows were busted with broken glass on the inside and on the sidewalk at a Warren Street shop. It also houses an Airbnb upstairs.

Police say it occurred sometime overnight with the vandal leaving behind three bricks.

“Tied to each brick was a note of sorts,” Hudson Police Sgt. Shane Bower said.

The papers spelled out the words, “Byron Pay Up”.

“That is what we are trying to find out. The note said, ‘pay up Byron’. He must owe money to someone,” Sgt. Bower said.

Sgt. Bower says the crime looks like an attempt to send a stern message but, the devil, as they say, really is in the details.

The unknown suspect, in this case, didn’t use his head or Whitepages for that matter because police feel he likely targeted the wrong address.

Bower says interviews have revealed little as to who the real Byron is, or if he exists at all.

The building manager who NEWS10 ABC found sweeping up shards of broken glass said it’s a mystery because no one named Byron has any connection to the building or the businesses.

The destruction has drawn the attention of those walking along the chic section of the eclectic city of Hudson.

“It’s crazy that someone would do that to those windows,” Jose Flores, a Hudson resident, said.

As for the police, they’re hoping to solve the strange case.

Police say, if identified, the person who did this could face a charge of criminal mischief.

Anyone with information is asked to give Hudson Police a call.