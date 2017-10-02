Nevada officials start GoFundMe page to help concert shooting victims

Police block a road on the Las Vegas Strip near the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino shortly after sunrise Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. A deadly shooting occurred late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)

LAS VEGAS (NEWS10) – Nevada officials have started a GoFundMe page to help the Las Vegas shooting victims.

Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak started the page to raise funds to assist the victim’s and their families. Funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and their families.

If you would like to help, donate here.

Police say the gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, sprayed bullets on the crowd of more than 22,000 from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel Sunday night. SWAT teams raced there to breach Paddock’s hotel room with explosive devices.

Authorities say he was already dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when they arrived.

The shooting does not appear to be a terror attack, but police say they believe it was a “lone wolf” attack.

