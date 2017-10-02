Local travelers arrive at Albany International Airport from Las Vegas

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some people who call the Capital Region home landed at Albany airport Monday morning after what was supposed to be a relaxing weekend in Las Vegas.

Several people arrived at around 11 a.m. who were in Las Vegas Sunday night when those shots were fired at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival where Jason Aldean was headlining.

Some people say they drove by the concert venue shortly before a gunman opened fire on the crowd there.

Those travelers say the Las Vegas airport and the area where the music festival was happening are very close to each other.

They say the airport in Vegas was on lockdown and they spent at least an hour on the tarmac there as authorities made sure the airport was secure.

It’s only when other people on the planes turned their phones on and spoke to friends who were on lockdown at the Mandalay Bay Hotel that they found out what happened.

Other people say they didn’t even know what had happened or why their flight from Vegas had been delayed until they landed at their connecting flights.

Now safe back here in the Capital Region those people say they are still processing exactly what happened and are thankful they are finally home.

“We heard the band and everything playing on our way to the airport so it was scary,” Terry and Steve Conway said.

“We just found out when we arrived in New Jersey the major tragedy that occurred we just came through it and we made it safely to the airport and thank goodness we got there when we did,” Robert Bradley said.

Some people in the Capital Region are still waiting to hear from loved ones who were in Vegas on Sunday or over the weekend.