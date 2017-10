STOCKPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews responded to a structure fire in the Stockport-Stuyvesant Falls area late Sunday night.

The first calls reporting the fire came in around 11:00 p.m. Sunday.

A large, old building on 290 County Road 25, old and well-known in the area, was badly damaged by the fire.

Crews have blocked off parts of County Road 25 overnight as they investigate the cause of the fire.

NEWS10 ABC will continue to update this story with the latest details.