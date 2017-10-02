9/11 tribute lights could be dangerous for birds, study says

By Published:
The Tribute in Light rises above the lower Manhattan skyline, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York. The two blue pillars of light provide a visual reminder of how the Twin Towers, destroyed in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, once stood above the city skyline. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) – To humans, the twin blue beams shining upward from lower Manhattan each Sept. 11 evoke solemn memories of the 2001 terrorist attacks. But to migrating birds, they’re a potentially fatal attraction.

That’s the finding of a study published Monday that looked at seven years of annual tributes at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum.

Researchers noticed thousands of birds were drawn to the lights, causing them to waste precious energy circling and risking collisions with buildings or capture by predators.

The study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences estimated that the light beams influenced more than a million birds. The authors recommend bright lights around homes, stadiums, offshore oil rigs and construction sites be turned off as much as possible during migration season.

