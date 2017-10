SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sunday went to the dogs in Schuylerville, specifically the working dog.

Working dogs and their trainers were featured at the canines crossing at the park event earlier.

The canines and their trainers put on demonstrations on how they perform search and rescues with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s office, and how guide dogs help out people in need.

In addition an awards package was presented to the dog of the year.