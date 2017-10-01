Color Me Rad 5K held in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 5k in Saratoga Springs was held Sunday morning that has its own colorful flare to brighten up the race course and the runner.

Over 1,000 people came together in Saratoga Springs with the goal of celebrating fitness by having one huge colorful party where people were dousing, pouring, and pelting each other with powdered corn starch.

The purpose behind the powdered corn starch is to give runners something to look forward to along the race course, to make exercising more fun. Along the way there are checkpoints to make sure you’re completely covered in as many colors as possible.

“This is my first year, and my teeth are orange,” said, Norm Schultheiss, participant. “I’m excited to get dirty because it fun, it’s fun.”