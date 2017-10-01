Approximately 45,000 determined eligible for Excelsior Scholarship program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo announcing that 53 percent of SUNY and CUNY students are going to school tuition free thanks to the Excelsior Scholarship.

The Excelsior Program is the first of its kind.

It offers free college tuition to SUNY schools.

So far, about 45,000 students have been determined eligible for the scholarship and will be going to college for no money at all.

In a statement Governor Cuomo said:

“A college degree now is what a high school diploma was 30 years ago, it is essential to succeed in today’s economy. Our first-in-the-nation Excelsior Scholarship is designed so more New Yorkers go to college tuition-free and receive the education they deserve to reach their full potential.”