Albany-Rensselaer gondola plans move forward

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Plans that would build a gondola from the Rensselaer Amtrak station to downtown Albany continues to move forward.

The developers are currently looking for feedback from local commuters.

Even with taxis and now Uber, many commuters find it hard to get from the Rensselaer Rail Station here to downtown Albany.

But, a gondola over the Hudson River could fix that.

Last year, a four month long feasibility study proved a gondola could work here.

The route would start at the Rensselaer Rail Station, heading west across the Hudson River to South Pearl Street near the Times Union Center.

It would then continue to Empire State Plaza.

Tom Madison, whose now leading the project has had a lot of experience working with the State Department of Transportation and the NYS Thruway Authority.

He says everything is going according to plan.

They’re at the stage where they’re looking for public feedback, conducting a survey to find out how the gondolas would benefit commuters and the local economy.

“What are the potential tourism ridership, what the commuter riders, how do people travel typically in the capital district to get to work in the morning…so that will give us a more specific idea of how many people might ride the gondola every year,” said Madison, the Capital Gondola executive director.

The developers are asking people to take the survey online.

If everything continues to go as planned, Madison says they hope to open in 2019.