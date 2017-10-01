Albany Police investigating Sunday morning shooting on Clinton Ave

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning on Clinton Avenue that put a man in the hospital.

Police say Albany Medical Center staff notified the police around 5:25 Sunday morning that a man had been admitted to the emergency room with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim told officers he was shot by an unknown suspect while on the 500 block of Clinton Avenue.

The incident remains under investigation. The victim is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.