ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Clinton Avenue.

Reps with Albany Medical Center say a person came to the emergency room with a gunshot to the leg. The victim told police that he was shot by an unknown suspect on the 500 block of Clinton Avenue.

Police say they still have no idea who the shooter is.

The victim is still at Albany Medical Center, being treated for non-life threatening injuries.