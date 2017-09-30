Living the “real [FIT] life” at local gym in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local trainer is holding lifting classes to teach proper technique, where workout is tailored to each client.

It’s called the “real [FIT] life” gym.

“I was going through a very hard time in my life about 10 years ago, and I started really heavy lifting and I decided I was going to use fitness to be stronger, physically, mentally emotionally,” said Jeannine Tromboli, owner of real [FIT] life.

Jeannine started out mobile hauling around this case full of equipment, years later she says having her own gym gives her the chance to help others see and feel the benefits of an all-around strength training program.

“As I started lifting I was having problems controlling my weight, building a body with greater muscle composition has helps me to burn more calories at rest. And stay in shape and maintain a shape that I like at an older age,” Tromboli said.

The name of the gym is literal, real [FIT] life, Jeannine Tromboli tailors every workout for every client based on their specific goals and level of ability, from ladies training for power-lifting competitions, teaching proper dead-lift form to a new lifter and she critiques every detail of your technique.

“We want complete body-tension. So straight legs, and then i also mentioned to jimmy that he has to keep that chest up; he’s going to stay nice and tight when he drives in the hole and now elbow-drive to get those shoulders under him as he comes up,” Tromboli said.

“People want to go from o to 50. You have been sitting on the couch for the last 10 years don’t try to go back to doing what you were back in the day. I tell people if you come in from a really stressful day at work, but even if you vie 85 on that day, and come back day after day and week after week, that’s what’s going to give you the progress .so you give what you can when you can and give, and always give the most that you have,” Tromboli said.