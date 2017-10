WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) – NYS Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara spent the Saturday in Washington D.C.

He escorted local veterans around our nation’s capital.

Hector and Alice Azzaro both served in the air force during the Korean War.

Their flight to D.C. was paid for by the Leatherstocking Honor Flight program.

That program allows veterans to travel to Washington D.C. at no cost.