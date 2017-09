LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The relief effort to help those in Puerto Rico who were devastated by Hurricane Maria continues here in the Capital Region.

A church in Lansingburgh, The Lord is Near, teamed up with the National Guard.

The two organizations collected all kinds of supplies to send out to Puerto Rico.

Officials say the truck full of supplies will be leaving on Monday morning at 9 a.m.

Millions are still without power and water there, as the wait for supplies drags on.