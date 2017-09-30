Former local football star arrested for assault and robbery at a pizza shop

Published:

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating a robbery and assault of a store employee at a local pizza shop.

Elliot Croskey and John Duru have both been arrested for allegedly stealing the “tip” jar at “Route 4 Pizza” in North Greenbush.

Police said an employee at the store tried to get the jar back, but the two men attacked him before running away. Police said the men then went on to steal even more money from a parked car, just a short distance away from the pizza shop.

If the name sounds familiar, Albany sports fans might remember crockery as a former standout running back at CBA High School and received a scholarship to play for the UAlbany Great Danes.

In his senior year of high school he rushed for over 1,500 yards and scored 20 touchdowns.

He also had pretty solid production at UAlbany but was later suspended from the football team in 2016.

