Cuomo challenges efficiency of U.S. aid to Puerto Rico

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo has criticized the slow federal response to devastation in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. He said the U.S. could have done much more, much sooner.

“The level of devastation is as bad as it looks in the pictures, it’s actually worse,” Cuomo said.

New York’s governor said in Puerto Rico’s time of need, our country could have done so much more for the small island in preparation for Maria.

“These are American citizens, they’re American citizens. This is not an operation of mercy in a foreign country; they are our brother and sister Americans,” Cuomo said.

Ten days after the disaster, only five percent of electricity has been restored; only 45 percent of customers have potable water, and 843 rescues have been made.

“I think they were just slow in the pre-deployment,” Cuomo said.

He is pointing the finger at President Trump.

“I’m sure this president could have had all the support he needed to put together whatever forces funds, etcetera Puerto Rico required,” Cuomo said.

Earlier today, in a tweet storm, President Trump criticized the mayor of San Juan for poor leadership after the storm.

Governor Cuomo however said the small island has fewer resources and desperately needs assistance from the federal government.

“Let’s not make the same mistake twice, lets anticipate the scope of rebuilding and if the federal government had put out a call they could have gotten anything they wanted. I think they underestimated the situation and they underestimated the amount of support that Puerto Rico was going to need,” Cuomo said.

President Donald Trump has continued to tweet in response to the criticism. He and the First Lady will visit Puerto Rico on Tuesday.