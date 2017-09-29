Ride for Missing Children held in Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many will be biking for a reason in the Capital Region Friday, as the Ride for Missing Children is held in its 10th year.

Dozens of cyclists will take to the roads of the Capital Region to raise awareness and money for families of missing people and the posters hung around the country in an effort to find them.

The day long, 100 mile trek kicks off at UAlbany and ends here at the Missing Persons Remembrance at the NYS Museum, where the Eternal Flame burns.

Many of the people riding today are friends and family of those who are missing, so this day is as emotionally draining as it is physically.

While it’s called the Ride for Missing Children, these riders are here to honor people of all ages who have disappeared from our area without a trace.

More than 70 cyclists will pedal all around the Capital Region from dawn until dinner time.

Each rider had to raise a minimum of $300 to ride and each rider wears a pin of the missing person they’re riding for.

The ride will start in 2 hours at 7:30 a.m. from UAlbany, which is the last place 19 year-old Suzanne Lyall was seen back in 1998.

NEWS10 ABC will be following and catching up with riders throughout the morning.