Proposed budget would lower taxes by 1 percent in Schenectady

By Published:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Schenectady released its 2018 budget proposal on Friday.

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy says there is a one percent proposed tax decrease for the upcoming year. Last year, there was a four percent decrease. City council is confident they can grow that even further.

The Commissioner of Public Safety position held by Wayne Bennett, who passed away earlier this year, still appears to be in the budget, but with a $20,000 cut to the salary.

The casino host fee is down $470,000 from last year. Mayor McCarthy says that’s because they were working off estimates and this year they have hard numbers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s