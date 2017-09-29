Proposed budget would lower taxes by 1 percent in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Schenectady released its 2018 budget proposal on Friday.

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy says there is a one percent proposed tax decrease for the upcoming year. Last year, there was a four percent decrease. City council is confident they can grow that even further.

The Commissioner of Public Safety position held by Wayne Bennett, who passed away earlier this year, still appears to be in the budget, but with a $20,000 cut to the salary.

The casino host fee is down $470,000 from last year. Mayor McCarthy says that’s because they were working off estimates and this year they have hard numbers.