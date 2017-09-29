New Yorkers encouraged to visit state’s wine, beverage trails

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office is encouraging people to visit the state’s wine and craft beverage trails during the fall harvest season.

The state’s wine trails help promote 182 New York wineries. Click here for a list of trails.

“In virtually every corner of the state, New York’s world-class wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries are key drivers of tourism, job creation and economic development,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Investing in local infrastructure enhances access to these businesses, ensuring their momentum and growth continues strong. I encourage New Yorkers from near and far to get out and experience the state’s beverage trails this fall to sample products from these innovative local businesses.”

The governor’s office says the Empire State’s wine industry alone generates more than $4.8 billion in economic benefits annually, including $408 million in State and local taxes.

To see a list of state projects undertaken to enhance New York State’s wine trails, click here.