Man accused of sexually abusing two children at a local McDonald’s pleads not guilty

Related Coverage Man accused of sexually abusing two children at a local McDonald’s

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man accused of sexually abusing three children, two of them inside a local McDonald’s has pleaded not guilty.

Kelley Tremblay is accused of having sexual contact with two very young children, just five and seven years old inside the McDonald’s in Watervliet.

He is also accused of abusing another young child in a different county. He’s already been indicted on three felony charges in that case.

Since Tremblay is facing charges in both Albany and Rensselaer Counties, lawyers will need to coordinate across county lines.