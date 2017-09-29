Local community collecting donations to help Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria

By Published:
(AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local community is working to help raise money for Puerto Rico.

Schenectady County and SUNY Schenectady County Community College (SCCC) are joining together to coordinate community-wide donation drive in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

As part of the drive, only the following items will be accepted: batteries, flashlights, portable lanterns, diapers, baby wipes, cases of water and feminine hygiene products. Donation items should be unopened and in their original packaging.

SUNY SCCC has established several collection sites, including:

  • Begley Library
  • Elston Hall Lobby
  • Canalside Café
  • Campus Bookstore
  • School of Music Building Lobby

Additional County-wide community drop-off locations include:

  • Schenectady County Office Building
  • Schenectady County Department of Motor Vehicles
  • Schenectady County Public Library – Central, Glenville, Niskayuna and Rotterdam Branches
  • Schenectady County Glendale Home

 

