Local community collecting donations to help Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local community is working to help raise money for Puerto Rico.

Schenectady County and SUNY Schenectady County Community College (SCCC) are joining together to coordinate community-wide donation drive in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

As part of the drive, only the following items will be accepted: batteries, flashlights, portable lanterns, diapers, baby wipes, cases of water and feminine hygiene products. Donation items should be unopened and in their original packaging.

SUNY SCCC has established several collection sites, including:

Begley Library

Elston Hall Lobby

Canalside Café

Campus Bookstore

School of Music Building Lobby

Additional County-wide community drop-off locations include:

Schenectady County Office Building

Schenectady County Department of Motor Vehicles

Schenectady County Public Library – Central, Glenville, Niskayuna and Rotterdam Branches

Schenectady County Glendale Home