Local community collecting donations to help Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local community is working to help raise money for Puerto Rico.
Schenectady County and SUNY Schenectady County Community College (SCCC) are joining together to coordinate community-wide donation drive in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
As part of the drive, only the following items will be accepted: batteries, flashlights, portable lanterns, diapers, baby wipes, cases of water and feminine hygiene products. Donation items should be unopened and in their original packaging.
SUNY SCCC has established several collection sites, including:
- Begley Library
- Elston Hall Lobby
- Canalside Café
- Campus Bookstore
- School of Music Building Lobby
Additional County-wide community drop-off locations include:
- Schenectady County Office Building
- Schenectady County Department of Motor Vehicles
- Schenectady County Public Library – Central, Glenville, Niskayuna and Rotterdam Branches
- Schenectady County Glendale Home